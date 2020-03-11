UN office closed to tourists over coronavirus

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United Nations on Tuesday closed its New York headquarters to the general public to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

The move comes one week after a similar measure was taken at the main UN building in Geneva. "As of now, we have not been advised of any COVID-19 cases amongst UN staff in New York," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Some 3,000 people work in the iconic building overlooking the East River in Midtown Manhattan, the scene of annual gatherings of world leaders. Normally, some 5,000 tourists visit the building each week in guided tours.