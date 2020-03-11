Czechs to close schools

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic said Tuesday it will close all schools, while neighbouring Slovakia suspended church services and Poland cancelled mass events in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

"It is better to be proactive, rather than to deal with the problem later, or even too late as is the case in Italy," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters. Elementary and secondary schools will be closed from Wednesday until further notice, Babis said, also imposing a ban on all events over 100 people in the EU country of 10.6 million people.

Prague reported 40 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, while its larger northern neighbour Poland, which has a population of 38 million, put its tally of infected people at 18.