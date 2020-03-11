India hails Kom for making Olympic cut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indians hailed boxer Mary Kom after the six-time world champion qualified for Tokyo 2020 Monday in what is likely to be her last bid for Olympic gold in an illustrious career.
The 37-year-old pugilist earned a 5-0 win against Irish Magno of the Philippines in the quarter-finals of the Asia/Oceania qualifying event in Amman, Jordan.
The pair squared off in a tight first round before Kom’s experience saw her comfortably take rounds two and three with a strong counter-attacking strategy.
After the bout, the mother-of-three kissed and pointed to a card she held with the words “You have qualified for Tokyo 2020”.
“For this only, so long... I was working so hard,” she told the Olympic Channel.
“I had to go through many challenges... The dream is almost complete.” The Boxing Federation of India tweeted that Kom was a “class act” who “shows the world how to win a bout... with a classic display of counter boxing”.
Fans also took to social media to laud her achievements. “More power to you lady...!! Your perseverance and determination makes #india proud,” one fan tweeted.
“Congratulations Mary Kom. You are a true champion. Go for Glory,” another added. Kom, nicknamed “Magnificent Mary”, won a silver at the inaugural women’s world championships in 2001, kickstarting her international career.
