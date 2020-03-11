J R Jayewardene Golf Trophy: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to vie for top honours

ISLAMABAD: The J R Jaye­wa­rdene Golf Trophy — a part of the prestigious four-day 59th National Amateur Championship (March 12-15) — will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Islamabad Golf Course on March 12.

The trophy is being contested between the two countries on regular basis and is a part of the National Amateur Championship that will attract golfers from across the country.

“Besides Sri Lanka, Iran and Bangladesh were also invited for the event. We, however, had reassessed our invitation more due to the Coronavirus and decided that only Sri Lanka team should be invited as they are important component of our Nationals,” Dr Ali Haider, Tournament Director and Associate Secretary Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), said.

Two-member Sri Lanka team consisting of Punith Sachin de Silva and Udesh Chanaka Perera have already reached Islamabad and were seen practicing at the championship venue late Tuesday.

Flanked by Zahid Arbab (President Federal Golf), Mehmood Aziz, Col(r) Zahid Iqbal (rules officials) and Tournament Director Shaharyar Mirza said the country’s best amateurs would be seen in action in an event that holds immense importance for emerging golfers as well as for the competing associations.

“The Nationals give us first-hand information about the form and standard of leading players. This event will also act as selection trials for the future internationals. So the event holds immense importance,” he said.

The men’s amateur individual event will be contested over 72 holes from March 12-15. Senior amateurs will be seen in action from March 12-14 while ladies are set to compete on the last three days from March 13-15.

The Amateurs Men Inter-Association Team Tournament will be played on March 12-13, which also see Senior Amateurs (Men) Inter-Association Team event on same dates. Each team comprised four members and best three gross scores to be counted each day.

The International Team Trophy (March 12-13) will see two players each from Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“Pakistan Golf Federation has been hosting amateur and open golf tournaments regularly for more than 55 years. For senior amateurs, the 59th National Amateur Championship shall be considered as stage-I trials for the selection of Pakistan team that will represent the country in APGC Senior Amateur Championship 2020 later this year.”

“It is great honour and a privilege Federal Golf Association (FGA) and Islamabad Club managements to host this esteemed championship as a mega golfing event of Pakistan,” Zahid Arbab said. Over 200 men and women golfers are expected to compete in the event.