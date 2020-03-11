Artwork by Saudi women displayed at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Embassy arranged an exhibition ‘Weaving Threads’ at National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

The Saudi ambassador highlighted the importance and historical strength of cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The ambassador was also briefed about Pakistani painters, and DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome address appreciated the Saudi Cultural Ministry and highlighted the role of artists in building the social fabric of societies and bridging cultures.

"It’s a unique exhibition as all he artists are Saudi women, this is a first for Pakistan. These women represent emerging freedoms for Saudi women and help women in developing new links with the global art world," she said.

The exhibition was arranged in collaboration with Ministry of Culture and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to showcase the pioneering works of Saudi women artists for the first time in Pakistan.

The artists include Nouf Beydoun, Raeda Ashour, Nojoud Al Sudairi and Nora Al Issa whose works will be displayed depicting the creativity and skills of Saudi women to Pakistani people.

The organisers said the event had been arranged to encourage Saudi women in their creative endeavors as well as to increase people to people contact between the two countries.