Crackdown on gamblers

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown on gamblers in the precincts of Waris Khan Police station, nine gamblers were arrested while gambling.

Meanwhile, police also recovered Rs25,000 table money during a ludo game. Police also recovered mobile phone worth Rs85,000 from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Imran, Arshad, Asif, Mohabat Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Shahid Shaukat, Azeem and Asif.