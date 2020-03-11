close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 11, 2020

Crackdown on gamblers

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 11, 2020

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown on gamblers in the precincts of Waris Khan Police station, nine gamblers were arrested while gambling.

Meanwhile, police also recovered Rs25,000 table money during a ludo game. Police also recovered mobile phone worth Rs85,000 from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Imran, Arshad, Asif, Mohabat Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Shahid Shaukat, Azeem and Asif.

Latest News

More From Islamabad