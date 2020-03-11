tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : In a crackdown on gamblers in the precincts of Waris Khan Police station, nine gamblers were arrested while gambling.
Meanwhile, police also recovered Rs25,000 table money during a ludo game. Police also recovered mobile phone worth Rs85,000 from the accused.
The accused have been identified as Imran, Arshad, Asif, Mohabat Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Shahid Shaukat, Azeem and Asif.
