Sports gala at FJWU

Rawalpindi : Annual inter-departmental sports competitions kicked off at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in a festive and jubilant manner with students participated in various sports activities.

The purpose of these competitions is to encourage the students to take part in extracurricular and healthy activities. Martial Arts performance of the girls was one of the highlights of the opening ceremony.

Students displayed kate and breaking (martial arts types) in effective manner. Large number of Faculty, staff and students participated in various sports and showed remarkable skill of their physical and mental suppleness and agility Additional Registrar (FJWU), Prof. Humayun Iqbal also the chief guest appreciated the efforts of sports department for conducting such events and assured full support to promote culture of physical activities within the institution. He further said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students. He announced that developmental work on sports complex is almost furnished and sooner it will be handed over to students to showcase performance in a better manner. He also appreciated the talented students who displayed taekwondo performance in the opening ceremony.