Coronavirus surveillance being beefed up: Dr Zafar Mirza

Islamabad : All data of travelers is being shared with the provincial governments on a regular basis and surveillance is being beefed up in the light of available statistics, the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza stated as chair of the Emergency Core Group on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The core group was convened to take stock of response efforts as Pakistan reported its 18th case of the disease on Tuesday. “Pakistan is well-prepared to tackle any kind of emergency. All necessary measures are being taken in a coordinated fashion made possible through synchronized efforts at the federal and provincial levels,” he said.

The SAPM repeated that data of travelers is being shared with the provinces for appropriate response efforts. “Robust screening is being done at the Torkham and Taftan border areas. We are strictly adhering to the International Health Regulations (IHR) guidelines and team effort is being made to handle COVID-19 as a national emergency,” he added.

Earlier in the day, while referring to the 9 cases confirmed in Karachi on March 9, Dr. Zafar tweeted, “All confirmed cases in Karachi last evening are in stable clinical condition; almost all of them are asymptomatic. They all had a travel history and were picked up during contact tracing of an existing patients diagnosed with Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).”