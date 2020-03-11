Rupee extends fall

The rupee fell for a second straight session on Tuesday and settled at Rs157.44/dollar in the interbank market, dealers said.

The rupee fell by 86 paisas. The local currency closed at Rs156.58 in previous day trade. It was slipped by Rs2.34 against the greenback a day earlier when the world stock markets fell sharply after massive slump in oil prices and spread of coronavirus.

The local unit witnessed Rs3.20 or 2.07 percent decline during the past two days against the dollar. Currency analysts said that trading was remained volatile at the start due to markets crashed in the UK and the US as investors of these markets were major participants in the local debt market.

The currency experts said the rupee, however, recovered slightly later in the day after the Asian stock markets, including the domestic stock market rebounded. The foreign currency market was initiated in range between of Rs157.25 and Rs157.75. The market recorded day high of Rs158.00 and low of Rs156.50.

The exchange rate in open market, however, maintained its previous levels. The buying and selling of dollar was recorded Rs156.70/Rs157.00, unchanged from the previous day’s closing in cash ready market.