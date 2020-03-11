US urges elderly to stock up on groceries as coronavirus surges

WASHINGTON: US health authorities on Monday urged Americans most at risk of getting seriously ill from the new coronavirus to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home, as the pathogen spread rapidly across the country. The advice, which targeted the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, came as thousands of people stranded on a cruise ship off California were set to begin disembarking. There have been 21 confirmed cases on the vessel. The patients will proceed to treatment, while others will be quarantined or returned to their home countries if non-US residents.