High time for UN to act over Khashoggi killing, says fiancee

GENEVA: The lack of action by the United Nations after the brutal slaying of the dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi raises questions about the organisation’s credibility, his fiancee said. It was high time for the UN — and individual countries — to take action against those responsible, Hatice Cengiz added. A UN rights expert who wrote a damning report on the killing also regretted the “disappointing” response from UN chief Antonio Guterres. More than 17 months after his murder, Hatice Cengiz was at the UN in Geneva this week to press her case for justice for Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed on October 2, 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Cengiz. The killing brought international condemnation, but Cengiz told reporters Monday that the lack of follow-up action was “causing me and others to question the validity of the UN”. Speaking through a translator, the Turkish researcher said it was high time for the UN to “assert themselves as the body that has a right to bring sanctions... to punish those who are guilty”.