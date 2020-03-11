Spanish parliament rejects request to investigate King Juan Carlos

MADRID: The Spanish parliament on Tuesday rejected for the second time in two years a request by several parties to open an investigation into the business activities of former King Juan Carlos.

Unidas Podemos, which is part of the government coalition together with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE, had together with other smaller left-wing parties called for an inquiry into reports by Switzerland’s La Tribune de Geneve.

La Tribune wrote last week that Juan Carlos, who was king at the time, received $100 million dollar from Saudi Arabia’s king 12 years ago, and later gave $65 million to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a businesswoman whose close relation with Juna Carlos led to his abdication in 2014.

According to La Tribune de Geneve, which cited unnamed sources, a Swiss prosecutor’s office is investigating the origin of the bank transfer to zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, which it said came via a foundation in Panama. The king’s office, the Geneva prosecutor’s office and representatives for zu Sayn Wittgenstein declined to comment on the matter. According to a statement sent to EFE news agency by zu Sayn Wittgenstein’s lawyer Robin Rathmell, she “received an unsolicited gift” from Juan Carlos for her and her son.

“The donation was clearly documented as a gift, and professional services firms and banks performed the necessary compliance and due diligence on the funds,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.