Klopp unsure games behind closed doors are the best option

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted “some things are more important than football” but is unsure whether the closure of stadiums across Europe will help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Klopp’s side will host Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League last 16, second leg on Wednesday in front of a capacity crowd of over 50,000. No restrictions have been placed on matches played in the United Kingdom, but nearly 3,000 Atletico fans are expected to travel for the game.

La Liga announced on Tuesday that all matches in Spain will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks. Liverpool are expected to wrap up a first English league title in 30 years over the next 10 days, but could do so in an empty stadium if extra measures are imposed in Britain.