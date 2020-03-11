Maxwell sets sights on NZ T20s for int’l return

SYDNEY: Glenn Maxwell is hopeful of making a return to action during Australia's tour of New Zealand, where they will play three T20Is starting from March 24.

The all-rounder, who underwent elbow surgery in mid-February was expected to be out for six to eight weeks, but his recovery could be fast-tracked as he has started light batting drills."I'm still hoping for that New Zealand T20 series over there and if I can get up for that, I think that would be a great lead-in to the IPL and the rest of the year leading up to that World Cup hopefully," Maxwell said on Tuesday.

Maxwell hasn't played international cricket since taking a mental-health sabbatical in October 2019, although he did take part in the BBL to lead Melbourne Stars into the final while enjoying a good tournament individually as well. On the back of that, the all-rounder was included in Australia's limited-overs squad for South Africa tour.

However, the elbow pain he was managing through the tournament increased over the finals weekend, and surgery emerged as next course of action. With all that behind now, Maxwell is turning his attention to a busy year ahead which includes a lot of T20 action. Apart from the international fixtures, there's the IPL, the Hundred and the T20 Blast.