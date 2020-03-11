Verma set to resign as BCCI vice president

NEW DELHI: Mahim Verma, the current BCCI vice president, is set to resign from his post after he won the election for the post of secretary at the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.

Verma, who was appointed as BCCI's vice president last year, filed his nominations on February 28 for the elections at the state association. He saw off competition from Sanjay Gusain, winning 32-14 for the secretary's post.

"The love for Uttarakhand cricket and my desire to improve the cricketing infrastructure in the state has brought me back as secretary of the CAU. Our state board will work as a team to improve the cricketing standards of Uttarakhand," Verma told TOI.

The Indian cricket board will hold a fresh election for the vice president's post 45 days after Verma officially resigns. Rajiv Shukla, the former IPL chairman is seen as the front-runner for the position provided he satisfies the qualification criteria.