Wed Mar 11, 2020
AFP
March 11, 2020

Augsburg turn to Herrlich

Sports

BERLIN: Augsburg appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as the Bundesliga club’s new coach on Tuesday after a run of poor results cost Martin Schmidt his job. Herrlich, 48, has signed a deal with Augsburg until 2022. He takes over a team just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot after losing seven of their past nine matches.

