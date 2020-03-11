Augsburg turn to Herrlich

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Augsburg appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as the Bundesliga club’s new coach on Tuesday after a run of poor results cost Martin Schmidt his job. Herrlich, 48, has signed a deal with Augsburg until 2022. He takes over a team just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot after losing seven of their past nine matches.
