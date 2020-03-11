close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

LCWU edge out Kinnaird girls by 37-35

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (Queens League) qualified for final round of University Sports League Basketball Championship after defeating Kinnaird College by a narrow margin of 37-35 on Tuesday. Captain LCWU Feroza Aslam was declared the best player.

Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Prof-Dr Bushra Mirza was chief guest at the closing ceremony. She appreciated the performance of LCWU team as well as efforts of coach Asif Iqbal and manager Ms Sumera Sattar for scripting this victory. Director Sports Ms Hummera Mughal organized the event with the collaboration of Punjab Higher Education Department.

Latest News

More From Sports