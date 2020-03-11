LCWU edge out Kinnaird girls by 37-35

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (Queens League) qualified for final round of University Sports League Basketball Championship after defeating Kinnaird College by a narrow margin of 37-35 on Tuesday. Captain LCWU Feroza Aslam was declared the best player.

Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Prof-Dr Bushra Mirza was chief guest at the closing ceremony. She appreciated the performance of LCWU team as well as efforts of coach Asif Iqbal and manager Ms Sumera Sattar for scripting this victory. Director Sports Ms Hummera Mughal organized the event with the collaboration of Punjab Higher Education Department.