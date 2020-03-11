Minister announces free of cost sports facilities for labour dept students

LAHORE: Punjab Department of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism is collaborating with other departments under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide top sports facilities to children of deprived and less privileged community and bring them in mainstream; this was stated by Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while addressing the MoU signing ceremony between Punjab Sports Department and Labour and Human Resource Department at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Secretary YASAT Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Labour Department Punjab Sara Aslam signed the MoU documents in the presence of Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi.

Addressing the press conference, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said through this MoU, Punjab Department of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism will engage the children of Labour Department workers in useful recreational activities alongside their academic responsibilities. “There are over 50,000 students in around 65 schools of Workers Welfare Board across the Punjab province and Punjab Sports Department will provide free of cost sports facilities to the students of Labour Department Punjab for their proper grooming”.

“Our sports infrastructure and other facilities are available for the student community. The basic purpose of these MoUs is to provide deserving student community free sports facilities, arranging free study tours of historic places besides expanding their exposure”.

Answering a question, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said: “We are also holding a Sports Gala for Special Children from March 29 to 31, 2020 and Punjab Sports Department will extend full cooperation in this regard. Besides this, we are establishing vast sports infrastructure in Punjab province. As many as 200 sports development projects are under-construction in various parts of Punjab and more than half of these projects will be completed till June this year”.

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, in his address, thanked Punjab Sports Department for providing free of cost sports facilities to students of Labour Department. “It is first time that students of oppressed class will get an access to top class sports facilities in Punjab. Definitely it will be a great exposure for children of labour class”.

Earlier, Secretary YASAT Punjab Ehsan Bhutta in his welcome address highlighted the collaboration campaign of Punjab Sports Department with other departments. He said it is need of the hour to make combine efforts for making true progress.

Secretary Labour Department Punjab Sara Aslam, on this occasion said certainly it’s a great day for the children of labour class. “The talent of labour class children will flourish to a great extent through this MoU. The recreational activities are must for students of labour class and after taking part in healthy activities definitely they will produce much better results in their studies as well”.