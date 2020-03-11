National Golf tees off tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Golf’s prestigious event, four-day 59th National Amateur Championship gets under way on March 12 with J R Jayewardene Trophy to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the opening day at the Islamabad Golf Course on March 12.

The Trophy is being contested between the two countries on regular basis and is a part of the National Championship that will attract golfers from across the country. “Besides Sri Lanka, Iran and Bangladesh were also invited for the event. We however had reassessed our invitation more due to the Coronavirus spread and decided that only Lanka team should be invited as they are important component of our nationals,” Dr Ali Haider, Tournament Director and Associate Secretary Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) said.

Two-member Sri Lanka team consisting of Punith Sachin de Silva and Udesh Chanaka Perera have already reached Islamabad and were seen practicing at the Championship venue late Tuesday.

Flanked by Zahid Arbab (President Federal Golf Association), Mehmood Aziz, Col (rtd) Zahid Iqbal (Rules Officials) and Shaharyar Mirza, Tournament Director said country’s best amateurs would be seen in action in an event that holds immense importance for emerging golfers as well as for the competing associations.

“The National gives us first-hand information about the form and standard of leading players. This Championship will also act as selection trials for future internationals. So, the event holds immense importance,” he said.

The Amateur men individual will be contested over 72 holes from March 12-15. Senior amateurs will be seen in action from March 12 to 14 while ladies are set to compete on the last three days from March 13-15.

The Amateur Men Inter-Association Team event will be played on March 12-13 which also see Senior Amateurs (Men) Inter-Association Team event on same dates. Each team comprised of four members and best 3 gross scores to be counted each day.

For International team trophy that will be played on March 12 and 13 will see two players each from Sri Lanka and Pakistan competing.

“Pakistan Golf Federation has been hosting amateur and open golf tournaments regularly for more than 55 years. For senior amateurs the 59th National Amateur Championship shall be considered as stage-I trials for the selection of Pakistan team, that will represent the country in APGC Senior Amateur Championship 2020, later this year.”

“It is great honor and a privilege Federal Golf Association (FGA) and Islamabad Club management to host this esteemed championship as a mega golfing event of Pakistan,” Zahid Arbab said.

Over 200 men, women and ladies golfers are expected to compete in the event.Pakistan Golf Federation is hosting the prestigious event in collaboration with PepsiCo and TPL Insurance limited.