9th Champion Hurdle title for McManus

LONDON: An impressive Epatante justified favouritism to give owner JP McManus a ninth Champion Hurdle on his 69th birthday on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

The mare stormed clear after the last under Barry Geraghty to hit the bookmakers where it hurts and prevail at 2/1 to become the fifth mare to win the race. For 40-year-old Irishman Geraghty it was a fourth win and for trainer Nicky Henderson a record-extending eighth victory.

Geraghty had Epatante beautifully positioned throughout the two mile (3200 metres) race never allowing her to drift too far back in the 17 runner field. Although Willie Mullins’s Sharjah looked dangerous coming to the final hurdle Geraghty had an extra gear and pulled clear to take the Â£265,000 ($340,000) winner’s cheque -- in what was McManus’s fourth successive win in the race. Sharjah under Patrick Mullins took second with another Irish runner Darver Star third for last year’s winning trainer Gavin Cromwell.