‘Scared players wanted Italian league stopped sooner’

ROME: Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo said that ‘scared’ Serie A players wanted the league stopped earlier because of the coronavirus crisis. In the final Serie A game before a government announcement halting the league until April 3, Sassuolo beat Brescia 3-0 behind closed doors in Reggio Emilia on Monday.

Caputo scored a brace and after his first goal held up a handwritten message on piece of paper, urging fans: “Everything will be fine. Stay at home.” A few hours later Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte used similar words as he announced a countrywide lockdown.

“We thought that the championship would stop sooner,” the 32-year-old Caputo told Sky Sports Italia. “We want to protect our families. For example, at home I have my wife with three children, not letting them leave home is very difficult but we are very attentive to the rules, to contacts.