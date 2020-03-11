close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 11, 2020

‘Scared players wanted Italian league stopped sooner’

Sports

AFP
March 11, 2020

ROME: Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo said that ‘scared’ Serie A players wanted the league stopped earlier because of the coronavirus crisis. In the final Serie A game before a government announcement halting the league until April 3, Sassuolo beat Brescia 3-0 behind closed doors in Reggio Emilia on Monday.

Caputo scored a brace and after his first goal held up a handwritten message on piece of paper, urging fans: “Everything will be fine. Stay at home.” A few hours later Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte used similar words as he announced a countrywide lockdown.

“We thought that the championship would stop sooner,” the 32-year-old Caputo told Sky Sports Italia. “We want to protect our families. For example, at home I have my wife with three children, not letting them leave home is very difficult but we are very attentive to the rules, to contacts.

Latest News

More From Sports