Sultans face Gladiators in crucial PSL-5 match today

LAHORE: Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will be up against each other in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The Multan Sultans team have already qualified for the play-off stage with 11 points in the tournament while defending champions Quetta Gladiator are struggling in the tournament. The match will roll into action at 7.00 pm. There will be no match in Lahore for the next three days and PSL matches will be played in Karachi on March 12, 13 and 14. One match will be played in Lahore on March 15 and the next in Karachi the same day. The final match of PSL Five will be played on March 17.

Multan Sultans is the first team to qualify for knock out stage after a crushing victory over Islamabad United and they will now have their sights firmly set on finishing at the top of the standings come the end of the round robin stage.

In a game reduced to nine overs per team following a delayed start owing to the poor weather, the Sultans did a solid job with the ball having elected to field first as they took frequent wickets on their way to restricting United to 91/7.

There was still work to be done and they had to go some way to ensure they surpassed their target but they made light work of it as James Vince’s brilliant 61* from just 24 balls helped the Sultans to a nine-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

Quetta Gladiators were on the end of a humiliating defeat against Lahore Qalandars as their top-order collapsed in spectacular fashion and they are now in real danger of missing out on the play-offs which would see them meekly surrender their title.

The Gladiators failed to deal with the turn on the pitch in Lahore and they found themselves in a diabolical position at 21/6 but they were thankful that a couple of decent knocks by Sohail Khan and Zahid Mahmood meant they were somehow able to see out their 20 overs.

They posted 98/9 but that was never likely to be enough and the damage had already been done as the Qalandars reached their target with ease to condemn the Gladiators to their fourth straight loss with a much-improved batting effort needed here.

Multan Sultans look to have the talent to go all the way in PSL 5 and they demonstrated another element to their game in their huge win over Islamabad United. They highlighted how dangerous they can be in a reduced contest having cruised to a nine-wicket victory in a game where both team were limited to nine overs apiece.

They now face the struggling Quetta Gladiators who succumbed to the turn on this pitch in their previous game against Lahore Qalandars and although that humiliating loss could spur them on, the Sultans’ spin threat is likely to cause great concern among the Gladiators’ batsmen and Multan should be able to claim another win.