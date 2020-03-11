Book launched

LAHORE:“Zer-e-Aasman”, a book by former Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, was launched at Punjab University here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, senior journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Syed Irshad Arif, Sajjad Mir, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Pro VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said the book covered various issues of our society and urged readers to adopt reading habits. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said the writer had attracted the readers with his unique style of writing and urged them to think about. He said the book also promoted local heroes and paid tribute to their services. Sajjad Mir said that the topics of Dr Shahid Siddiqui’s columns highlighted genuine issues and he grabbed the attention of readers in a very short span of time.