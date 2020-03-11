UET alumni batch of 1966 meets

LAHORE:A group of alumni of University of Engineering Technology (UET), Lahore, from the batch of 1966 visited the university on Tuesday and recalled the time they spent as students at their alma mater.

According to a press release, UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar speaking on the occasion said, it was a great matter of honour for university and its students that UET graduates had been contributing to the development of Pakistan in all engineering sectors through their unique ideas, skills and talent. He also said the idea behind alumni reunion was to connect the old students with UET for getting benefits from their knowledge, experiences, and expertise in up-gradation of curriculum, labs and techniques to compete other institutes. He advised youths to follow the footprints and success stories of UET legends for the multiple growth of Pakistan in all sectors.

At the end of the event, the alumni visited their respective departments and recalled their memories in classroom sittings. They also took selfies in front of their classrooms.

CTO: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (r) Syed Hamad Abid visited various traffic sectors secretly to check the flow of traffic.

He reviewed the traffic arrangements on the City's entry and exit routes. The CTO Lahore checked traffic management during visits to Shahdara, Ravi Bridge, Ravi Road and Lari Ada traffic sectors. He closed Inspector Abdul Mannan, incharge Shahdara, in the police lines for poor traffic management.

The CTO gave Shahdara Circle DSP one week for better traffic management in the circle. Later, CTO Syed Hamad Abid warned the incharge of Ravi Road sector on failure to take effective action against wrong parking and ordered him to eliminate wrong parking from Ravi Road sector.

The CTO also inquired from the citizens about the traffic problems and assured them of solving the problems. He said illegal bus and van stations as well as illegal parking stands would not be tolerated. Negligence in duties will not be pardoned, said the CTO.

Traffic rally: The Emergency Service Academy (ESA) Rescue 1122 on Tuesday organised an awareness rally on “Left Lane and Safety Helmet” to create the road safety awareness among motorcyclists for prevention of road traffic accidents.

An awareness rally led by DG Punjab Emergency Service, flanked by DD (HR), Registrar Academy, DEO, Lahore, Head of Safety Wing ESA, officers from Headquarters, Academy, Lahore, Rescue Scout and a large number of rescuers.

The rally started from Punjab University’s pedestrian bridge on the canal and culminated at the Emergency Services Academy, passing through Jinnah Underpass and Thokar Niaz Baig flyover. The participants of the rally carried banners and placards inscribed with different safety messages.