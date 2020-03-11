Delegation visits PSCA centre

LAHORE:Bataul, Islamic Games Gold Medalist Adil Ahsan, International Boxer Ali Dad and other students participated in the study tour to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) centre, along with 35 position-holders.

The students were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.

The Ops Commander briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives as well. The students felt overwhelmed by the level of excellence carried out in such intricate ICT project of its kind in Pakistan.