Fayyaz urges unity to fight coronavirus

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has stressed the need to act beyond political point-scoring and personal interests to fight coronavirus.

He said the Department of Information was adding information related to the coronavirus in all official advertisements. In addition, more than 100 cinemas are currently broadcasting special video messages made by the Department of Information on possible preventive measures against coronavirus. Awareness banners and steamers have been installed at all public places, schools, colleges, universities and main roads, he added.