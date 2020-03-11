Govt to take all minorities along for uplift: minister

LAHORE :An event was held on Waris Road, Lahore, organised by an NGO on Tuesday in connection with the Holi celebrations.

Punjab Minister for human Rights and Minorities’ Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest of the ceremony. Various bishops, pastors, leaders of different faiths, chairman of the Hindu Sadhara Sabha Amarnath Randhawa and senior leaders of PTI were also present. Ijaz Alam greeted the Hindu community and said that the Punjab government would take all minorities along and they would be given equal share for inclusive development.

He said that Holi and Diwali grants were being given for the first time in the history of Punjab by the PTI government and Rs7 million had been given in Holi grant to the Hindus and Rs6 crore were allocated for the minority communities. The minister said the minority empowerment package of Punjab government was a worth-following step for other provinces. Under the package, gurdwaras, Hindu temples and churches will be repaired and necessary facilities will be provided at religious places of minority communities. In the ceremony, colours were thrown at each other and special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Later, the minister attended another Holi ceremony at Shiv Mandir, Nila Gumbad, where Pandit Bhagat Lal Khokhar thanked the minister for participating in Holi celebrations along with other minority leaders.

He appealed to the provincial minister for financial aid for the temple as the previous government had made several promises in this regard which were not fulfilled. He hoped that in the tenure of PTIs special attention would be paid to the minority’s religious places. The minister assured the Hindu community that there would a pleasant change before the next Holi as all available resources were being utilised for the betterment of minorities.

Quaid-i-Azam Business Park: Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that establishment of new special economic zones in the province would usher in industrial revolution.

Chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for holding inaugural ceremony of Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, the minister said infrastructure of international standard would be provided in the business park, facilities of one-widow operation, factory outlet and expo centre would also be available there. The smart industrial zone of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Business Park is being set up near Motorway M-II Sheikhupura Interchange and its inaugural ceremony will be held in the end of the current month. The establishment of new economic zones reflects the prime minister’s vision for economically strong Pakistan. The minister said that the investors would be given special incentives for investment in special economic zone. Thousands of job opportunities will be provided to the people through the special economic zones, he added. Priority of the government is to bring new investment to Punjab and the objective is being achieved through suitable atmosphere and providing facilities to the investors, he concluded.