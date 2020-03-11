Doctors stage protest against MTI Act

LAHORE: Security personnel were deployed in various parts of the City as doctors came on roads against Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act on Tuesday morning.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at Services Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Mayo Hospital and General Hospital after hundreds of doctors started protests against Medical Teaching Institutions Act and blocked traffic on Feroepur Road, Jail Road and the road from Mayo Hospital towards Neela Gumbad.

The protesting doctors blocked main Ferozepur Road and its adjoining small roads, Jail Road and Mayo Hospital Road triggering severe tension and unwarranted fatigue for the commuters. The doctors, raising slogans against the Act said that they would not move till the Centre revoked the Medical Teaching Institutions Act.Police and the administration talked to the protesters who dispersed peacefully.