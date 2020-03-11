PA passes resolution for women empowerment

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting women empowerment and called for bringing women population of the country into the mainstream so that they could play their role in the progress of the country.

The resolution was moved in connection with the International Women's Day. The PML-N and PTI MPAs jointly moved the resolution which was passed unanimously by the House. Kanwal Liaquat, a PML-N MPA, on the occasion also demanded legislation over the issue of inheritance rights for women.

Meanwhile, Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPP-P Parliamentary leader, on a point of order voiced serious concern over rise in fees by private schools as well as grim situation of health sector which according to him has been badly affected by poor economic condition of the country. Syed Hassan Murtaza said the death rate has increased to an alarming extent just because of the costly treatment which poor people were unable to afford. Responding to this, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the situation would have been quite different if the projects in health sector initiated in the PML-Q era had been continued by the previous government. He also directed Law Minister Raja Basharat to take notice of the complaint raised by the legislator regarding high school fees and stated there must be 'monitoring' of fee charged by the private schools.