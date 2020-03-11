CM Usman Buzdar orders completion of small water reservoirs

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that construction of small dams will protect thousands of acres of land from becoming barren.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, the CM said with the construction of small water reservoirs, underground water level would rise and help fulfill people’s need of potable water. The Irrigation secretary gave a detailed briefing on small dams’ construction.

The chief minister was informed about the construction of protective bunds and ponds in various cities of the province. Usman Buzdar said that water was an asset and the government would do anything to stop its wastage.

He said that seven small dams in Dera Ghazi Khan and six in Rajanpur would be constructed for storage of water in hilly areas of the region.

Protective bunds would be constructed with Rs600 million. Four ponds would also be constructed for provision of potable water and for irrigation purposes in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Protective bunds would be constructed at the banks of river Sindh at Gaajni, in order to provide clean drinking water to Rawalpindi. Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to complete all small dams at the earliest.

The CM said Dhodcha dam would be constructed at a cost of Rs6 billion. Chahan dam would be constructed with Rs 1.56 billion. Construction of Mohata dam would irrigate 4,500 acres of land, whereas Papan dam completed at a cost of Rs530 million would irrigate 15,000 acres of land.

Similarly, Mohrah Shera dam constructed at a cost of Rs680 million would irrigate 4,000 acres of land in Chakwal, added the CM. He said that Pandori dam in Jhelum, constructed with Rs 950 million, would irrigate 1,500 acres of land.

Surah dam would be completed at a cost of Rs 910 million. Taja Bara dam in Attock would be completed with an estimated amount of Rs 200 million and it would irrigate 300 acres of land. According to the chief minister, Sidrayal dam would be completed at a cost of Rs100 million and it would irrigate 825 acres of land. Taman dam in Talagang would be completed at a cost Rs 1.5 billion. Ghibbar dam would be completed with Rs 5.65 billion. Completion of project of Dharabi dam in Chakwal would irrigate 6,400 acres of land and it would cost Rs 340 million.

coronavirus: Usman Buzdar chairing an emergency meeting here on Tuesday directed that every step be undertaken to make coronavirus screening mechanism of passengers at airports foolproof.

In the meeting it was decided to make preventive measures more effective to save people from dangers of coronavirus.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Usman Buzdar directed that every step be undertaken to make the screening mechanism of passengers arriving from abroad at airports foolproof. He directed that close coordination be maintained continuously with federal government and departments concerned. Special attention should be paid on imparting training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, he said and maintained that the masses should strictly follow preventive measures being given by the departments concerned to save themselves from coronavirus. They should also wash their hands frequently, he added. Punjab government has undertaken essential measures to effectively cope with the dangers of coronavirus. Whatever measure is humanly possible will inevitably be taken up in order to save people of the province from coronavirus, he vowed. Control room set up in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department is monitoring the situation round the clock. Punjab cabinet meeting will also be given briefing about coronavirus. Cabinet committee by holding meeting should take stock of the current situation and also take timely decisions for undertaking additional necessary measures in this regard. An effective and vigorous awareness campaign should continue regarding adopting precautionary measures and saving people from the hazards of coronavirus, the CM said.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare gave briefing on latest situation of coronavirus. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, MPA Sardar Aftab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also attended the meeting.