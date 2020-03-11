Bank Alfalah hosts moot

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir emphasised that the real economic activity is expected to revive soon on the back of recent economic reforms initiated by the central bank and the government, a statement said on Tuesday.

Addressing a session, hosted in the UAE by Bank Alfalah, with attendees representing leading financial institutions based in the region, Dr Baqir said that adopting a market-based exchange rate and monetary policy, aimed at bringing down inflation, were the key steps towards stabilisation in the economy, and ensuring economic progress in its next stage.