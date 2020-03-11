Wind-thunderstorm, rains likely

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain, wind-thunderstorm for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that westerly weather system is likely to affect north Balochistan and is expected to grip most central and upper parts from Wednesday (today). They predicted that rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Kashmir.

Rain was recorded at several cities, including Dalbandin 12, Quetta, Nokkundi, Panjgur 02, Kalat and Sibbi 01. Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 10.8°C and maximum was 26.4°C.