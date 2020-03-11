Punjab CM Usman Buzdar orders foolproof screening of passengers at airports

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chairing an emergency meeting here on Tuesday directed that every step be undertaken to make coronavirus screening mechanism of passengers at airports foolproof.

In the meeting it was decided to make preventive measures more effective to save people from dangers of coronavirus. Addressing the participants of the meeting, Usman Buzdar directed that every step be undertaken to make the screening mechanism of passengers arriving from abroad at airports foolproof. He directed that close coordination be maintained continuously with federal government and departments concerned. Special attention should be paid on imparting training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, he said and maintained that the masses should strictly follow preventive measures being given by the departments concerned to save themselves from coronavirus. They should also wash their hands frequently, he added. Punjab government has undertaken essential measures to effectively cope with the dangers of coronavirus. Whatever measure is humanly possible will inevitably be taken up in order to save people of the province from coronavirus, he vowed. Control room set up in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department is monitoring the situation round the clock. Punjab cabinet meeting will also be given briefing about coronavirus. Cabinet committee by holding meeting should take stock of the current situation and also take timely decisions for undertaking additional necessary measures in this regard. An effective and vigorous awareness campaign should continue regarding adopting precautionary measures and saving people from the hazards of coronavirus, the CM said.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare gave briefing on latest situation of coronavirus. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, MPA Sardar Aftab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also attended the meeting.