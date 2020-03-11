New road in Mansehrare-links families after five decades

MANSEHRA: The Member Provincial Assembly, and District Development Advisory Committee Chairman, Nawabzada Fareed, on Tuesday inaugurated Darband-Karpilian road, which was constructed at a cost of Rs40 million.

“This road would re-link families separated after several villages of Tanawal were inundated in Tarbela Dam reservoir some five decades ago,” Fareed told the inaugural ceremony held in Darband.

He said the government had spent over Rs1 billion funds in his constituency PK-33 since coming into power and soon more amount would be released for such development projects. “It is happening for the first time in the history of the Oghi tehsil that the government released mega-development funds in the shortest possible time and soon Bair to Swabi Mera road would be inaugurated with an estimated cost of Rs1.2 billion,” said the lawmaker.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had included Oghi-Battal road in the annual deve-

lopment programme and the chief minister was expected to inaugurate the work on the scheme soon. Thefts: Unidentified thieves stole cash and other valuables from six shops on various roads in Balakot town.

They broke in several shops in Balakot and Garlat union councils and decamped with cash and other valuables. According to a first information report lodged by the affected traders with the police, thieves stole Rs 450,000 cash from Naeem Traders, Rs 95,000 from Abid Hussain General Store, Rs8,000 from Azam Medical Store Garlat and Rs6,000 from the Afghan Crockery, Barelvi Bazaar. Cash was also stolen from two other shops from the same locality. The Balakot Station House Officer, Mudassar Zia, assured traders the police would soon take the culprits to justice.