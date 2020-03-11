Villagers threaten to block KKH over road closure

MANSEHRA: The dwellers of many villages on Tuesday threatened to block the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic if the main artery, which links Konsh area with Siran valley, was not reopened to traffic forthwith.

“Sathan Gali-Schain road was blocked to traffic some five days ago following heavy snowfall and landslide but the government has yet to reopen it for traffic putting people of many areas into a trouble,” Matiur Rehman, a local, told reporters here. Representatives of different villages were also present on the occasion.

Matiur Rehman said though the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority had blacktopped Sathan Gali-Schain Road in 2007, it didn’t build embankments around it due to which it remained blocked in rainy days.

“This artery was blocked last week following heavy snowfall and landslide and the locals reopened it for light traffic on self-help basis but it is still remains closed for the heavy traffic,” he said.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earmarked huge funds for reopening of roads following heavy snowfall and landslides but the funds were not being spent on reopening roads in such areas. The villagers threatened to block the Karakoram Highway to traffic near Battal if the government didn’t reopen the road to traffic forthwith.