KP govt orders transfer, posting of 22 officers

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has ordered the transfers and postings of 13 BS-18 officer of Provincial Management Service and two BS-17 officers with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Samar Gul, project director of Bannu Development Authority, Bannu, has been asked to report to Establishment Department, while Shabir Khan, deputy secretary P&D Department has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Bannu.

He will also hold additional charge of the post of Bannu Development Authority, Bannu, till further orders. Similarly, Shahnawaz Naveed, additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Kohat, has been posted as deputy secretary E&SE Department, while Bashir Ahmad-II, deputy director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Private Schools Regulatory Authority posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Kohat. The notification said that Maqbool Hussain, additional deputy commissioner (G), Shangla, has been posted as additional deputy Commissioner (G), Mansehra, while Baidullah Shah, additional deputy commissioner (G), Haripur, has been posted as DMO IMU E&SE.

Musarrat Zaman, assistant chief P&D Department has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Haripur, while Malik Manzoor Ahmad, additional deputy commissioner (G), Swabi, has been posted as DMO IMU E&SE.

Likewise, Mushtaq Hussain, who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department, has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Mardan, while Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Mardan, Jan Muhammad has been posted as DMO IMU E&SE.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Swat, Hamid Ali has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G) Swat. He will also hold additional charge of the post of ADC (F&P), Swat, till further orders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Swat, Zamin Khan has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Bajaur, while Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Bajaur Jamaluddin has been posted as deputy secretary Health Department.

Gohar Ali (PMS BS-17), deputy secretary Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Swabi, (OPS) and Gauhar Ali (PMS BS-17), Section Officer (Admn), E&A Department, has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (G), Shangla (OPS).

It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, the provincial government has also ordered the transfers and postings of seven PMS (BS-18) officers Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Buner, Javed Iqbal has been posted as deputy secretary Higher Education Department, whiel Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Mardan, Naik Muhammad has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (F&P) Charsadda.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Charsadda Jamshid Khan-II has been posted as deputy secretary, BOR, while Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department Mir Khawas Khan has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (F&P) Mohmand district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Swabi, Fayyaz Muhammad has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (F&P), Buner, while Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Muhammad Riaz Khan has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (F&P), Khyber district.

Likewise, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Haripur, Tariq Mahmood has been asked to report to Establishment Department and Quratul-Ain (PMS-BS-17) Cantonment Magistrate, Peshawar, has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (F&P), Nowshera, (OPS).