KP governor for amending Universities Act 2012 to improve affairs of varsities

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday emphasised the need to amend the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 to boost academic activities and improve financial management as well as the overall efficiency of the public sector universities.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Governor’s House regarding the proposed amendments to the universities act, said a handout. It was decided in the meeting that amendments would be made to help implement the decisions of the senate and give more powers to the vice-chancellors.

The governor, who is chancellor of all public sector universities in KP, directed the Higher Education Department to propose amendments to the Universities Act to reduce financial burden on students, make dress code essential for all varsities.

The meeting was told that the well-reputed staff be posted in secrecy section. It was proposed that the examination papers of one university should be checked by another university with the view to bring transparency in paper marking and check nepotism.

It was also proposed that the administration of a university would be repatriated by the governor/chancellor on charges of misconduct, in-efficiency, corruption, moral turpitude or physical or moral incapacity.

The governor said the purpose of the proposed amendments to ensure merit and transparency in the affairs of the varsities. He warned that there would be no compromise on the educational standards.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaleequr Rehman, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizamuddin, Secretary Higher Education Department Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai and others attended the meeting.