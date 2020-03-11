Ex-PU VC’s book launched

LAHORE: “Zer-e-Aasman”, a book by former Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, was launched at Punjab University here on Tuesday. According to a press release, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, senior journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Syed Irshad Arif, Sajjad Mir, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Pro VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and a large number of students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said the book covered various issues of our society and urged readers to adopt reading habits.