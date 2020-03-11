People of Thar need permanent solution to their sufferings, says MNA Malani

SUKKUR: MNA from Tharparkar Dr Mahesh Malani has advocated a sustainable action plan for the desert district to address the human development issues and to bring to an end the sufferings of the Thari people permanently.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of Thar Fodder Distribution Project (TFDP) Phase-I, Thar MNA Dr Mahesh Malani, District Council Chairman Dr Ghulam Haider Samejo, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Aijaz Mahesar, CEO SECMC Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi, Director Site Operations Syed Murtaza Azher Rizvi and General Manager Thar Foundation Naseer Memon also addressed the ceremony.

They said sustainable action plan is needed to address the problems of saline water. They said promotion of fodder and livestock as a formal industry would pave the way for lifting human development indicators in Tharparkar. They said 21,650 households were benefitting from TFDP Phase-I in six different union councils of District Tharparkar.

It is pertinent to mention that the beneficiaries of the programme were selected through a scientific survey and were distributed 75kgs of fodder so their animals could produce healthy dairy products.

The MNA, Dr Mahesh Malani, said Thar has become a rich-source of livestock and would contribute to the national economy. He asked the policymakers to come up with sustainable action plan to improve harsh life conditions in Tharparkar.

Secretary Livestock Aijaz Mahesar said Thar has great potential to grow as a hub of livestock industry for which regular interventions are required. He said “we have successfully implemented a model under TFDP and Desert Fisheries Programme in collaboration with Thar Foundation releasing 200,000 fish seeds in the Gorano Reservoir.”

CEO SECMC Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said the people of Thar did not demand schemes in return of successful coal extractions and energy projects, but it is the responsibility of the companies working in Thar to focus on Corporate Social Responsibility projects to support the local Tharis.