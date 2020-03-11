Saudi exhibition arranged at National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Embassy arranged an exhibition “Weaving Threads” at National Art Gallery, here.

The Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Said Al-Maliki highlighted the importance and historical strength of cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on the occasion.

The Ambassador was also briefed about Pakistani painters, and DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome address appreciated the Saudi Cultural Ministry and highlighted the role of artists in building the social fabric of societies and bridging cultures. It’s a unique exhibition as all the artists are Saudi women; this is a first for Pakistan.