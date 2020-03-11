Outgoing Qatari envoy seeks to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Qatar Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said that ties between Pakistan and Qatar will get further strength since they are rooted in the people of two brotherly counties.

He was speaking in his farewell reception on Tuesday evening that was attended by Kashmir Committee of the Parliament Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Senator Dr. Waseem Shehzad, Muneer Afridi MNA, and Senator Sitara Ayaz, former Senator Sehar Kamran, Jamat-e-Islami leader Ghaffar Aziz and senior media persons.

The outgoing ambassador appreciated determination of the people of Pakistan for wellbeing of their motherland and said that this country is bound to play a great role in the comity of nations that will be source of pride for its people.

Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri who served here as envoy of his country for more than five years maintained that the cooperation between the brotherly countries enhanced during the recent years manifold which will continue to grow.

He referred to purchase of eight aircrafts from Pakistan by Qatar and gas deal of the two countries. The guests eulogized the services of Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri who is a career diplomat and will join his Foreign Office in Doha after relinquishing charge here.