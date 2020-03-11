Moosa Lashari club crowned champions

KARACHI: Moosa Lashari club were crowned champions when they defeated Burma Afridi 2-1 in the final of the Premier Football Cup 2020 here at Baloch Mujahid Football Ground Ibrahim Hyderi on Sunday night.

Kabir and Zakir Lashari hit one goal apiece in the 23rd and 59th minutes, respectively, for the winners. For the losing side, Haris struck in the 71st minute. Sindh Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Imtiaz Ali Shah graced the closing ceremony. The winners were handed over a purse of Rs50,000, while the runners-up received Rs25,000. The event was organised by Football Club Karachi.