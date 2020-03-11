Police beat PACA in PFF League B-Division opener

KARACHI: The 12th edition of the Pakistan Football Federation League (B-Division) kicked off at Quetta on Monday with Police beating Pak Afghan Clearing Agency (PACA) 2-1.

Mohammad Naseem scored twice as Police came from behind to win the Group B departmental leg opener. After Fareed Ahmed had given PACA lead in the 19th minute, Naseem scored the equaliser in the 70th minute before netting the winner a minute into stoppage time to seal victory for his side.

The other group teams are Aqua Pure Water Company, Social Welfare Team and Insaf Afghan Goods Trading Company. The top two teams from each of the three departmental leg groups will make it to the final round. The winners will rise to the top-tier league. The Groups A and C matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore, respectively, from March 13.

The club leg, featuring five teams, also begins in Lahore from March 13. The winners of the club leg will join the departmental leg winners in this season’s top-tier league.