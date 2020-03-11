Nigeria premier league suspended after player dies

ABUJA: Nigeria’s football federation on Tuesday announced the indefinite suspension of the country’s premier league to ensure proper medical support is put in place following the death of player during a match at the weekend.

Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins, 22, collapsed and died during Sunday’s league clash against Katsina United at the Lafia Township Stadium in northern Nigeria.

Lack of proper medical support has been blamed for what the country’s sports minister described as “regrettable and avoidable” death. The Nigeria Football Federation said it had “ordered for the onward suspension of league matches until there is medical equipment compliance at different league venues”. Clubs have been directed to ensure there is a full complement of medical equipment and personnel at all match venues by March 14.