Klopp, Guardiola voice concerns over matches behind closed doors

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday he was unsure whether closing stadiums would help tackle the coronavirus as Pep Guardiola admitted he did not like the idea of matches being played in empty stadiums.

No restrictions have yet been placed on games played in Britain and Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in front of a capacity crowd of more than 50,000. “Some things are more important than football, we realise that in this moment,” Liverpool boss Klopp said ahead of his side’s Champions League last-16, second-leg match.

“I don’t know enough about how much it would help with the football games. The problem with football games is if you are not at the stadium you are in closed rooms watching, maybe together. I’m not sure what is better in this case.”

Liverpool are expected to wrap up a first English league title in 30 years in the coming weeks but could do so in an empty stadium if authorities tighten the rules. The Champions League has been severely disrupted by the fast-spreading virus. Manchester City boss Guardiola believes it is only a matter of time before English clubs face further restrictions.

City play Arsenal at home on Wednesday in a re-arranged Premier League game — when Guardiola will go head to head with his former assistant, Mikel Arteta. “We are here for the people. If it’s just one or two games, OK, but not longer,” he said.“We play for them and if they cannot be there, then there is no sense. I wouldn’t love it.”