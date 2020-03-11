Domestic one-day tournament from March 25

KARACHI: Pakistan’s domestic one-day tournament will start on March 25 at three venues of Karachi.

As per the new domestic structure, the tournament will be played in the same manner as the one adopted for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with six regional association teams competing on double-round basis. The top two teams will play the final.

The first phase will run from March 25 to April 2 at three venues of Karachi. The venues are NBP Sports Complex, State Bank Stadium and UBL Sports Complex. The first three games of the tournament will be played between Balochistan and Northern, Southern Punjab and Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunwa and Central Punjab.

For the second phase, the teams will move to Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. The venues will be Gaddafi Stadium, Pindi Stadium and Iqbal Stadium . The matches in these three cities will be palyed from April 6 till April 19 when the final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tournament of the Second-Eleven teams will run on same dates with its first phase in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, and the second phase in Karachi.