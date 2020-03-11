Governor backs decision to close educational institutions

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has backed the decision of the provincial government to keep closed the educational institutions in the province as a precautionary measure to prevent a coronavirus emergency in the province.

He stated this on Tuesday while talking to media persons as he visited the Khadardar General Hospital. The governor said the Kharadar General Hospital in Karachi had been constantly serving the health care needs of the people of the area for the last 100 years. He added that the federal government had been working on more development schemes to be built in the city.

He said efforts would also be made to rebuild the roads of the Lyari area with support of the Centre. He said Sindh had been in contact with the federal government for preventing the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the province.

He said that due preventive and precautionary measures had to be adopted in Sindh to overcome various health-related challenges in the province. The governor was of the viewpoint that timely and concrete decisions of the government had been helpful to counter the Ccoronavirus emergency in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the hospital and noted industrialist, Basheer Jan Mohammad, said hospitals in the welfare and non-governmental sectors had been providing excellent healthcare services in the country for the benefit of the underprivileged masses.

He said the Kharadar General Hospital had been playing an important role in providing best health treatment and hospitalisation services to a large number of people belonging to poor communities.

The chairman of the hospital, Prof Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billoo, said that the hospital had emerged as a role model for other developing countries as well.