Counterfeit US dollars seized, suspect arrested by FIA team

The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday busted a network of fraudsters who were involved in printing counterfeit US dollars.

An official of the FIA Sindh said an inquiry was registered at the Corporate Crime Circle Karachi on the basis of a source report regarding credible information that some unscrupulous persons, including Sardar Sheharyar Khan and Imran alias Victor, were indulging in selling and circulating counterfeited currency notes, especially US dollars, and intended to make delivery of the alleged currency to some intended purchasers in the vicinity of Burnes Road for the purpose of cheating and defrauding public.

In this connection under the approval of the competent authority, a raid was conducted by the FIA team under the supervision of Muhammad lqbal, assistant director CCC, Karachi, outside a food outlet on Burnes Road, and intercepted one person, who introduced himself as Imran.

During a body search, team seized 32 fake notes of 100 US dollars and 198 notes of 50 US dollars, totalling $13,100. On being questioned, Imran disclosed that the currency notes were handed over to him by one Sardar Sheharyar Khan for onward delivery to a man. He further disclosed that the abovementioned currency notes are counterfeit and arranged by Sardar Sheharyar Khan and others.

The FIA official said that it had been established that Imran Victor, Sardar Sheharyar Khan and others were involved in illegal possession, sale and circulation of suspected a fake and counterfeit currency, i.e. US dollars.

A case has been registered with the approval of the competent authority against the suspects, and Imran was arrested. Further investigations and raids are underway for the arrest of the remaining suspects.

Investigations showed Imran Victor used to impersonate himself as a retired official of an investigating agency, and for the past few weeks, the US Consulate and an investigating agency had been looking for the suspects.