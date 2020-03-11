Nisar Khuhro visits SZABUL Korangi Campus

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Educational Boards and Universities Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday expressed his grievances over the slow pace of construction work on Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law’s (Szabul) Korangi campus.

The project director assured Khuhro, who is also the pro-vice chancellor of public universities, the construction of the SZABUL campus would be completed in the given time whereas some rooms had been handed over to the varsity’s administration to start LLM classes within a month.

The adviser was told that the campus was spread over more than 13 acres of land on which a ground-plus-four-storey building was under construction. About the total cost of the project, Khuhro informed that Rs1,145.178 million was allocated and out of the total amount, Rs570 million was released in 2019 while Rs47 million was released in the last three years by the provincial government.

He said the Szabul was first law university of Pakistan and he gave the credit to the Pakistan Peoples Party. After completion of the campus, more than 3,000 law students would get access to quality legal education.

Khuhro said the federal government neither released the allocated funds nor they gave due share from the National Finance Commission (NFC). This was the reason that the completion of several projects was still pending. The attitude of the federal government was completely against the provincial autonomy.