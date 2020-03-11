Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Bullion prices declined Rs200/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates dropped to Rs95,000/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold went down Rs171 to Rs81,447.

Likewise, in the international market too, bullion rates dropped $9 to $1,657/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,800/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.